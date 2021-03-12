Signs someone you know is facing sexual violence; advocates react to allegations against Cuomo

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Local advocates are speaking out… all the while the governor of New York has been facing a groping allegation.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller tells us what we can look out for when it comes to sexual violence.

Chances are someone we know has gone through it. The CDC also supports this. It finds more than one in three women face sexual violence involving physical contact at some point in her life. But women aren’t the only victims to it. So are men.

Meanwhile, local advocates like Ashley Carpenter are there for support.

“We come from a place of believing the survivor.” Ashley Carpenter, Sexual Assault Help Center executive director

In light of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s allegations, Sexual Assault Help Center Executive Director Ashley Carpenter isn’t being quiet.

“It’s a little disheartening to sit in the world, which people utilize the power for hurting people.” Ashley Carpenter, Sexual Assault Help Center executive director

A number of women are speaking out against Governor Cuomo… alleging he inappropriately interacted with them.

Unfortunately, this isn’t unheard of for Carpenter. At SAHC, victim advocates like herself typically work with between 600 and 700 cases like this a year, and those are just the ones who have come forward, so chances are there’s more out there.

“It is the choice of the survivor. It is the choice of them to report it to law-enforcement.” Ashley Carpenter, Sexual Assault Help Center executive director

But if you aren’t sure you or someone you know is a victim, advocates say there’s signs to tell you. That includes Quid Pro Quo, which is I will do this in exchange for that. Other signs include force, fraud, coercion, and manipulative or grooming Questions.

If you see these signs and decide to report it, advocates say that is up to the victims themselves… unless the victim is a child. But you don’t have to be the victim to speak up.

“If a third-party person has seen something happen, I would encourage them to go up to that person and talk to them, listen to them, understand what they’re talking about without bias, without the feeling of judgment and just literally listen to that person and walk with them.” Ashley Carpenter, Sexual Assault Help Center executive director

If you’re a victim of sexual harassment or assault, contact a law enforcement agency… and advocates say the easiest way to report a case is call 911.