Site of old Miller’s Tavern going to be home to new Judicial Annex

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the oldest buildings in Brooke County had been demolished in order to bring new life to the county.

The site of the old Miller’s Tavern Building is going to be the new home to the Brooke County Judicial Annex Building.

The Annex will house their Circuit Court, Magistrate Court, and Family Court, along with the probation and prosecutors offices.

Commissioner Thomas says they are under two court orders to improve their facilities.

He says he understands and appreciates the passion of those wanting to keep the building.

“We need to move forward. That building, there was no use for that building anymore and I hate to say that because it is right in the heart of downtown Wellsburg, our Historic District of our county seat, but it’s time to move forward and we are going to build something that every single person in Brooke County can be proud of.” A.J. Thomas – Brooke County Commissioner

Commissioner Thomas said they hope to break ground on the building in the next year or so.

