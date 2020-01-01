SNAP changes arrive for some counties across Ohio Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several counties across the Ohio Valley will see changes to SNAP benefits, beginning January 1, 2020.

Able-bodied adults without dependents in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall and Ohio counties now must meet certain educational or work requirements to receive benefits.

32 other counties across the Mountain State will be subjected to the same requirements.

Eligible individuals will be required to participate in a work or educational activity for 20 hours per week.

The goal of this policy is to provide needed employment and training opportunities for those defined as an ABAWD in the identified counties. The counties selected for this program have the lowest unemployment rates in West Virginia, which indicates an economic environment conducive to workforce re-entry. Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families

Failure to meet the demanded weekly work or educational activity will result in the loss of SNAP benefits.

For additional information on changes in SNAP program, please visit their website.

