SNAP E and T program is growing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As part of federal government efforts to reform assistance programs, many of those programs require what people once called “gumption.”

For example, the program many Americans know as “food stamps” now goes by the name “SNAP” for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Ohio County’s Workforce Development Board, like others across our nation, takes SNAP further by tying it with employment and training programs to provide a “hand-up” instead of a “hand-out.”

“We have a lot of people that are coming in that haven’t worked in a lot of years,” said Ohio County SNAP Coordinator Jodi Fogle. “They don’t have a support system. They’re homeless. So we come in, and try to build their self-confidence up, give them the job skills, life skills.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Yoho is a SNAP E and T graduate. “Everything they help you with, it betters yourself no matter what it is,” said Yoho.”So, basically, what I’m saying is, that if it wouldn’t be for these guys, and the way they’ve helped me, and Jodi, I would still be on the streets.”

Participants in the SNAP E and T program have to work at least 80 hours per month or participate in a work skills program.