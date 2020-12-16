Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Mother nature is handing out a mixed bag of precipitation for us in the Ohio Valley.

The first snow flakes are starting to fly and light accumulation is being seen on the roadways and tall grassy area.

Some areas are experiencing some light rain/wintry mix as well.

Recent model runs are suggesting that a widespread transition to snow in our southern counties will hold off until the late afternoon as warm air pushed in from the south.

Meaning a wintry mix/rain event is expected for areas to our south.

Snow totals will be impacted as well.

Areas that receive wintry mix/freezing rain will see less snowfall compared to the higher elevations.

The timing for the heaviest snow rates and worst conditions remains to be the evening commute.

If you have to travel, please take caution on roadways and bridges icing over.

Areas near the Ohio River will also see less snow totals due to the warmer air associated with the Ohio River.

The higher elevations are on track to receive the best snow totals, upwards of 5+ inches