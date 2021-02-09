Snow causes problems for Ohio County drivers

Snow pummeled the Ohio Valley overnight causing nasty road conditions, especially on side roads and hill tops.

City of Wheeling Operations Superintendent Steve Johnston said that crews spent the day clearing out the snow.

“Crews that are out there, they’re working pretty hard. Again, we are trying to clear some pedestrian walkways and bridges as well, those that are used most often and we are doing our best right now.” Steve Johnston – City of Wheeling Operations Superintendent

He said that everything was going according to plan until about 3AM.

That’s when the snow began to pick up and cause road issues.

“We were a bit caught by surprise when it came very early in the morning. We had crews out at about 4am and with that we are still trying to play catch up.” Steve Johnston – City of Wheeling Operations Superintendent

Johnston said that we have enough salt for the roads, but how much will crews actually use today?

“Probably 100 tons of salt and probably almost an equal amount of cinders before this event is over.” Steve Johnston – City of Wheeling Operations Superintendent

And look at this… He urges everyone not to shovel snow into the roads or sidewalks because it can cause other problems.

“We’ve had lanes blocked and we’ve had snow piled so high that people trying to emerge from alleys and what not cant see over it.” Steve Johnston – City of Wheeling Operations Superintendent

As for the biggest challenge crews faced today. It’s plowing the secondary streets .