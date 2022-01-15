Snow is good news if you’re hitting the slopes

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — Snow might not be your favorite thing to deal with, but if you like skiing or snowboarding it’s always good news when it arrives. This weekend families are dusting off their snow gear and bundling up to enjoy a day at Oglebay’s slopes.

Snowboarder Kayla Irwin says she looks forward to this day every year and that it makes winter in Wheeling unforgettable.

I’m out here snowboarding for the first time this season. I just got a brand-new board. I’m really excited. I love it here, I love Oglebay, I’ve been coming since I was three years old. I learned how to snowboard when I was in middle school. It is my favorite winter activity. It’s just the best. I feel so nice when I do it, I feel just like I’m very free and it’s just an amazing experience. I feel like everybody should try it. Kayla Irwin, Wheeling

Irwin’s been doing this for years but says Oglebay resort is a great place to get started. The lifts filled with participants of all ages, making it the perfect activity for everyone to enjoy this winter.