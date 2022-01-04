Snow maker expected to hit Northern West Virginia Thursday into Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A complex weather system is set to move into the Ohio Valley as we near the end of the work-week.

This is a preliminary update as details and forecast trends are not fully in agreement yet, but here is what the Stormtracker7 team knows.

As we step into Thursday, cloud coverage will be the dominating feature across the skies with a return of snow showers as we head into the afternoon and evening.

This will be the first accumulating snowfall for the Ohio Valley this winter.

The timeframe for snow to start (for now) is later in the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday. Snow accumulation is likely for the Ohio Valley and travel could be impacted for the Friday morning commute.

Here is a timed out look at what Predictor has in store for Thursday evening.

There is still uncertainty with this system overall, the placement of low pressure (which ultimately correlates to snow totals) and where will the highest snow totals drop.

Some initial possibilities are the valley seeing a trace to two inches of snow on the low end of the scale. The higher end could see anywhere from three to five inches possible. The bulk of the snow should fall in the Eastern Panhandle. A refined look at snow totals will come on Wednesday.

The Stormtracker7 team will continue to follow the possible snow and bring you the latest updates as we have them.