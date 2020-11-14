Southwestern Energy Expands with New Operations in Ohio, West Virginia Communities

SPRING, Texas — Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is expanding its operations in Ohio and West Virginia through its acquisition of Montage Resources, adding local employees and new communities to its existing Appalachian operations.

The acquisition, which was completed Friday, includes nearly 325,000 acres in Southeast Ohio and Northwest West Virginia, adding to Southwestern’s position of 786,000 acres across West Virginia, Northeast Pennsylvania and Southwest Ohio.

“We’re proud to bring our decades of experience and commitment to health, safety, environmental protection and local engagement to our new operating areas,” said Derek Cutright, SWN’s Senior Vice President for the Southwest Appalachia Division.

“We look forward to being part of a bright and safe energy future in all of our communities, and we’re eager to meet our new neighbors,” continued Cutright.

SWN’s local leadership has begun meeting with new team members from the offices it acquired in Marietta and Zanesville, and is reaching out to mineral owners, elected officials and civic leaders to ensure a smooth transition.

The company is committed to maintaining an open and ongoing dialogue with these new community partners.

“Our team is committed to achieving the highest levels of safety in all areas of our operations while minimizing our impact on the community and the environment,” said Chris Flanagan, SWN’s Area Manager for the Southwest Appalachia Division.

“This is evidenced by our ONE Team culture that drives our safety program for both employees and contractors as well as our focus on emissions reduction and water conservation.”

Since 2014, SWN has returned nearly 12 billion barrels of freshwater to the environment through the company’s approach to water usage optimization, water recycling and water conservation, completing 10 major conservation projects in the communities in which it operates.

SWN has a long track record of having a positive impact in the communities where it’s privileged to operate. Over the past five years, SWN’s local and state taxes and payroll have topped $470 million in its primary operating areas of West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Additionally, SWN contributed $732,000 in charitable contributions to local communities last year, and SWN employees volunteered a total of 3,377 hours in 2019.

Southwestern Energy Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production, and marketing. For additional information, visit www.swn.com. For our Corporate Responsibility Report, visit www.swn.com/responsibility.