Spaghetti Dinner Benefit to be held for Wheeling woman

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One Wheeling woman is recovering from a massive heart attack and now her friends and family are asking for your help.

It’s been an on-going battle for Sherri Mullins for just over two months now. Since December, she’s endured six surgeries, spent weeks in the ICU and undergone several tests — and remains on life support at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. She’s only 53 years old.

“Sherri is a great person,” said Susie Fullterton. “Everybody misses Sherri. We’re just pulling for her. We want her to get better.”

Fullerton is one of the people organizing a fundraiser for Sherri — as well as Sherri’s family. They’re having a Spaghetti Dinner Benefit this weekend. Every penny raised will help with her medical bills….so she can focus on getting better.

The timing is perfect to bring awareness to this issue with February being American Heart Month.

Fullerton says one in three woman die from Cardiovasular disease. “If you are having any signs and symptoms of a heart attack, and that pain will sometimes come and go a few times,” she added. “You need to immediately call 911. We need to be our own advocates.”

Fullerton says if the center of your chest is in pain — or if there’s any in your left arm, jaw, or back, you may want to get checked out. Sweating or feeling nauseous are also warning signs that something could be wrong — symptoms that Sherri experienced before her heart attack.

“To know that Sherri has pain for three days before she sought help, breaks my heart,” Fullerton said. “I’m thinking maybe if she got help sooner, maybe she wouldn’t be in this dire circumstance.”

The benefit is this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Stone United Presbyterian Church. If you can’t make the Spaghetti Dinner Benefit, you can order take out at the number on your screen. There’s also a Go Fund Me Page and a Chinese Auction.