Speeders returning to roadways as economy reopens, WPD says ‘slow down’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With businesses starting to reopen, the Wheeling Police Department would live to remind residents to slow down, especially when driving through the Interstate 70 construction zone.

On Thursday, the Wheeling Police issued 34 speeding citations and found that most of those speeding were local residents.

The department wants to remind people that from the Wheeling Tunnel to the bottom of the ‘Two Mile Hill,’ the speed limit is 45 miles-per-hour. From the Ohio-West Virginia state line to the Wheeling Tunnel is 35 miles-per-hour.

As we started to reopen, traffic volume came back up and crash volume increased as well. We don’t want to do that. We want to reduce crashes, we want to prevent injuries, we want to keep the efficient flow of traffic. So, we want everybody to slow down. We want them to hang up their phones. We want them to follow the road signs. Do what they’re supposed to do on the road and drive defensively. Lt. Josh Sanders – Wheeling Traffic and Special Operations Commander

Police say the construction zones is where most of the speeding takes place, but it’s also important to slow down when driving through downtown.

