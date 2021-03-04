Spring gardening tricks and tips in the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Spring is in sight, which also means gardening season is right around the corner.

You may be in a hurry to start planting again, but gardening experts say patience is key. They also say you can’t just plant anything right away.

Cool crops usually go first! This means plants that can take cooler temperatures. Some of those are cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower, as well as plants like Pansy and Snap Dragons.

Once you pick what you want to grow, experts say wait until the conditions are right. This means monitoring the soil condition.

If it’s too cold or too wet, your plants might not grow, and be sure to clean your garden. Experts say fertilizer is also a good idea, and if your garden doesn’t flourish right away, experts say that’s okay.

“Don’t get discouraged. If you lose a plant, get another one. Throw another seed in. Don’t get discouraged. Don’t kill them with kindness. We see here, over the years, the majority of the people when plants fail, it’s one of two things. It’s either not enough water, but most of the time, people will kill their plants with kindness by over watering.” P.J Lenz, owner of Nicky’s Garden Center

Experts say you may be able to grow cool crops sometime this month, and usually around here it all depends on the weather. They say Memorial Day is especially a good time to start.

And if you’re still deciding what to plant, experts say you can plant a lot of things early on seed-wide, but plant-wise, experts say not so much. They recommend waiting until after the last frost for growing plants.