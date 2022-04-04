BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Easter is just a few weeks away and officials in Saint Clairsville are ready to make the holiday a little brighter for some area kids and seniors.

This weekend on Palm Sunday, officials will be teaming up with the Easter Bunny to deliver dozens of Easter boxes filled with all kinds of tasty treats to local kids, as well as making stops to nursing homes. Officials tell us that with such a yucky winter, they’re eager to help the Easter Bunny ring in spring.

The even was organized by officer Greg Clark, and all of the donations were made my local businesses.