St. Clairsville Public Library temporarily closing doors

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – To help slow the transmission of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of library patrons and all citizens, the St. Clairsville Public Library will close to the public at 8PM on Monday, March 16.

While the length of the closure will be continually reassessed, the library plans on re-opening on Monday, April 6. All programs, outreach activities, and meeting room reservations have been cancelled.

The leadership of St. Clairsville Public Library made this difficult decision out of a responsibility to patrons, staff, and citizens. Given the volume of people and materials that pass through the library daily, it would be extremely difficult to implement recommended public health guidelines and enforce social distancing.

Library employees will seek alternatives to some essential services while the library is closed to the public.

During this closure, although the library will be closed to the public, we will be starting a curbside pickup and drop-off at the library. Staff are also considering virtual pre-school story times and creating online library programs. Do not worry about returning or renewing your materials while the library is closed to the public. The library Board of Trustees has decided that all library materials will be “fine free” for the next three months. Doug Walsh, Director – St. Clairsville Public Library

For more information on St. Clairsville Public Library, including how to access digital resources and for updates on library operating hours, please visit their website or call (740) 695-2062.

