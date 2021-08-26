St. Clairsville residents braced for scheduled water plant shutdown tonight

ST CLAIRSVILLE W.Va. (WTRF) The City of St. Clairsville will shut down the city’s water plants from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The shut-off is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and will be off until 7:00 a.m. on Friday. However, it may potentially be longer.  

The purpose of the shut-off is to allow for the temporary water that runs along the surface of Reservoir Road to be tapped into the existing water system.   

The city is asking for citizens to restrain from using substantial amounts of water on Thursday evening. Once its complete residents may experience pressure issues and or discoloration.  

A city-side boil order will be issued for a minimum of 48 hours after the installation is complete.   

