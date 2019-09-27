St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church to celebrate 200th anniversary with a special guest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re a fan of the British Royal family, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church has a surprise guest for you.

Bishop Michael Curry will be in Wheeling next weekend.

You may remember Bishop Curry’s passionate sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last spring.

He is currently the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church here in the United States.



Bishop Curry will be in town to help celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of St. Matthew’s.

Bishop Curry, as anyone who saw the wedding knows, is a lot of fun. He’s very a very energetic preacher. We’re delighted to have him come and we wanted to make possible for anybody and everybody who wants to hear him, to hear him. That’s why we’re putting on the event on Saturday. Rev. Mark Seitz, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

If you’re interested, Bishop Curry will be speaking next Saturday, October 5th at the Capitol Theatre.

This event was originally scheduled at Wesbanco Arena, but due to ice system issues, it had to be moved.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Bishop Curry is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $5, children under 12 are $1.

All proceeds will go to charity.