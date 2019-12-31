Start the new year right, drive sober

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- “Drive sober or get pulled over”- a phrase you’ve probably heard many times throughout your life, but this enforcement campaign hits harder as we ring in the new year. Last year in Ohio alone, 458 arrests were made for operating a vehicle impaired during the four-day holiday reporting period. During that same period, 11 fatal crashes resulted in the death of 12 people, 7 of which were impairment-related.

Local law enforcement understands the New Year’s holiday goes hand-in- hand with alcohol consumption, but say it’s essential to plan ahead first.

Sergeant Scott Bayless of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 7News, “we will have extra units out working overtime in efforts to concentrate on not only impaired driving but also seatbelt use. Agencies like Gold, Khourey, and Turak are offering free rides set up from the hours of 10 pm and 3 am and all you need to do is call.”

Ride-sharing services, taxis, or designating a sober driver: there are many options and no excuse to drive impaired and endanger lives. You can dial # 677 to reach the Ohio State Highway Patrol if you see suspicious driving,

or dial 911 for emergency.

