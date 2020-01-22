Statistics show personal income growth in Wheeling from 2016-18

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – New statistics shared by the Commerce Department is showing economic growth within the Friendly City.

According to the survey, Wheeling was nationally ranked fifth for per capita personal income growth from 2016 to 2018. Beckley, West Virginia came in at No. 12.

Experts credit the growth due to the booming oil and gas industry across the Mountain State.

I thinks this is a good example of bringing in some outside resources. Kind of stepping outside of what we have typically done in the state can help do for incomes around the state by allowing businesses to come and develop — hire local people at a good wage. Jason Haswell, Managing Director of Monteverde Group – Wheeling

The Friendly City ranked above many bigger metropolitan areas, such as Seattle, Miami and Pittsburgh.

Personal income measures household earnings, including wages, investments and other income.

Latest Posts: