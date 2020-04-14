Stay-at-home orders lifted or not, John Marshall, Cameron seniors will graduate on time

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some big decisions were announced Tuesday on Marshall County.

No matter what happens in the coming months, seniors at John Marshall and Cameron High Schools will still be walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Now, instead of pushing back the graduation date to the summer, filming begins for an alternate way to graduate on time.

We really felt it was important to continue doing what we’re doing now. And try to make our graduation as real as it can be in the time frame that it needs to be. Cassie Porter, Principal – John Marshall High School

Students dawning cap and gown will be brought in five at a time to receive replica diplomas.

No one will be allowed to give celebratory hugs or shake hands, and no parents will be taking photos on this big day.

Seniors will wait in their separate cars until their names are called.

One of my assistant principals will collect a card from the student and announce the student’s name. The student will then meet me on stage at an adequate distance. And we will have the photographer do a picture and we’ll have the video rolling so they can make the production of our graduation ceremony. Then, they’ll have to leave the stage and go back to their cars. Cassie Porter, Principal – John Marshall High School

Instead of WesBanco Arena, John Marshall and Cameron will be filming the ceremonies in their auditoriums.

The segments will then be compiled together for a final video.

In adherence with the current social distancing guidelines, this is a sure way to meet graduation dates:

John Marshall High School – May 14

Cameron High School May – 15

Virtual reality. That is what it is. We still want people to have the opportunity to be involved in different activities but to keep them separated. Their (the school’s) procedure is set up so that students will come in here and not touch anything. So, they’ve taken all the precautions necessary to keep these students safe. Tom Cook, Administrator – Marshall County Health Department

You know, without this, they may not have a graduation at all. And hopefully, we’ll have the social distancing lifted so we can go ahead on May 15 and have a regular graduation. But if not, this is a way to say ‘thank you’ and recognize our students. Jack Cain, Principal – Cameron High School

Some will be the first in their families to graduate high school. Some will go on to become doctors who will fight to find cures for future viruses but all will be recognized.

Although a class size of only 45 seniors, Cameron graduations are known to be supported with upwards of 1,000 in attendance.

Looking at the possibility of retirement in June after 34 years, Principal Cain is grateful that he’ll still hand out diplomas one last time.

Cameron is a community. Everybody in the community looks forward to graduation, even if they don’t have anyone graduating at the time. So, it is a real big honor. Plus, this will probably be my last graduation, so I wanted to make sure it went on some way or another. Jack Cain, Principal – Cameron High School

Although the Class of 2020 has been thrown so many curve balls, it seems fitting that the community will still get to support for this big day.

The mini ceremonies will begin recording in the coming week.

