(WTRF) – The NFL Season is in full swing and before we know it, the playoff games will be here!

Sports betting has become increasingly popular over the last few years, and it’s now easier than ever to put your bets on your favorite teams.

While most view sports gambling as a fun way to interact, it can get dangerous faster than one may realize.

Director of Marketing and Communications with 1-800-GAMBLER, Sheila Moran, says they don’t tell adults not to gamble during these fun times.

But they do offer this advice.

“What we say is you need to be responsible or safe when gambling. One of the things we find is that many of the people start off following our advice. You know, we’ll say, ‘Set a limit, and stick to it.’ The setting a limit part is easy, but it’s the sticking to it that people have trouble with.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, 1-800-GAMBLER

Moran says another helpful way to keep yourself in check while betting on sports during the big games, is to write down how much money you’re betting on teams.

She says a lot of times, people think they’re actually making money.

But once they “put pen to paper”, they see that’s not the case.

You can always reach out to 1-800-GAMBLER for advice.