Staying in faith while social distancing

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Many are looking to religion and prayer during this trying time and one local Bishop wants everyone to know that no matter your religious denomination, there is always hope.

He also says faithful disciples and missionaries have a responsibility to ensure the elderly and others at-risk are not exposed and that Eucharistic desire many have is not misplaced

​Therefore, what can Catholics do during this time when they can’t be together for mass? ​

We have, of course, the celebration of Sunday. We know the readings—they’re online. Go to the USCCB website. We have all of the readings there. Our website for the Diocese and then also the treasury of prayers stations of the cross the rosary divine mercy chaplet taking a holy hour —there are so many prayers out there that people can pray, especially as a family. There are blogs and websites out there that are there to help people to pray together as a family. Bishop Monforton – Diocese of Steubenville

The Bishop plans to visit several nursing homes in the coming days.

