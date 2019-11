STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Following six years of hard work, the national and state EPA have announced that Steubenville is finally meeting air quality standards for sulfur dioxide.

The city was reportedly below the benchmark in 2013.

Therefore, Steubenville worked alongside the national EPA and West Virginia to limit power plant emissions.

Steubenville officials report that 38,000 people will benefit from cleaner air quality, as well as economic development.

