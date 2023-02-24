WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new art exhibition will make its debut at Oglebay Institute’s Stifle Fine Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 24, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public until March 31.

“Earth & Fire” is the first annual national ceramics art exhibition, and the event kick started the Friendly City’s first ever “Ceramics Take Over Wheeling” event.

Featuring 78 artists from 29 states, the exhibit showcases nearly 100 pieces of ceramic artwork from all over the U.S. including Washington, Maine, Florida and states in between.

Two jurors will attend, giving participating artists the chance to win huge cash prizes.

“We’ll do award announcements around 7:15 and we have some big prize money that we’re going to give away. So, first place is going to be $4,000 cash award. Second place (not to be outdone) is $2,000 and then third place is $1,000. Then, we also are going to give away two merit awards, which are both going to be $250 each.” Rick Morgan | Director, Stifel Fine Arts Center

The cash awards were donated by retired West Liberty University ceramics professor, Lambros Tsuhlares who is a local potter.

Tsuhlares was the “dreamer” of this art exhibition, saying Morgan embraced the idea and helped him bring it to life.

“It’s wonderful. You know, I am so excited at the ceramic talent that is in this city right now. And here, it’s a showcase here. It’s going to be showcased throughout the city of Wheeling for the whole month. And it’s just great.” Lambros Tsuhlares | Local Potter

A variety of art exhibits, events and workshops will be held all throughout the Friendly City from Feb. 24 until March 31. While some exhibits are free of cost, other events and workshops do cost money. For a full breakdown of each event and the cost, please visit the Ceramics Take Over Wheeling website by clicking this link.