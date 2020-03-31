Stimulus check scam circulating Bellaire, Police Chief says

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – “Taking advantage of a crisis.” That’s how Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan describes the latest scam that’s going around.

Chief Flanagan says while people are expecting checks of more than $,1000 from the government, some are already receiving checks from out-of-town corporations or clubs.

However, they are phony.

I want to warn people that this is a scam, and once you cash that check, you’re gonna be on the hook to pay for it. So, with this crisis going on, this pandemic, I don’t want to see some elderly person or some person who’s down on their luck right now cash this check right now and get jammed up. Chief Dick Flanagan, Bellaire Police Department

Chief Flanagan suggests just tearing it up and throwing it away.

He says these fraudulent companies operate out of other countries and move their headquarters constantly.

