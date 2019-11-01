Students at Center McMechen Elementary benefit animal shelter

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Center McMechen Elementary bartered their art skills to give supplies to the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

The school says fourth and fifth graders have come up with original creations this month for the Shelter Pet Art Show.

Parents and community leaders came to the school between 1:30-2:30 p.m. today to buy the artwork, but they didn’t spend any money.

Instead, they traded treats, toys and food for pets in return.