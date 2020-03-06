Students at Franciscan University heading overseas for spring break

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Hundreds of students at Franciscan University are gearing up for spring break this weekend.

Instead of going on vacation, students will be on several mission trips across the globe, including Jamaica, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Each participating student underwent a training program before departing for the trip.

Students, along with Franciscan friars, will return home on March 15.

