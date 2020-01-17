Students at John Marshall sound off on Astros cheating scandal

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Houston Astros return to the spotlight almost three years after capturing their first World Series title.

Evidence hints that the Astros used a camera system setup in center field that relayed footage to the dugout to determine signs to give to the second base runner.

In baseball, I think, everybody should be 100 percent fair between every team. Every team look for signals but the way they did it was completely wrong.

Brandon Harrison, Junior student at John Marshall High

The Major League Baseball team now faces a $5 million fine and must forfeit their top picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

The General Manager and Manager contracts have also been terminated as a result of the scandal.

I think, they are okay right now but I really don’t think they are going to be done on what they are finding.

Izac Babiczuk, Senior student at John MArshall High

Currently, no players face any consequences.

