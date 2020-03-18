Students with autism without routine as learning center closes for weeks

Children with autism in the Ohio Valley will be without the intensive therapy they were receiving daily at the center.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Staff at Augusta Levy Learning Center say this is a very scary time for them as they have closed their doors for (at least) three weeks, limiting interaction between their resources and the dozens of children they help each day.

Children with autism in the Ohio Valley will be without the intensive therapy they were receiving daily at the center. This all breaks as the pandemic continues to hit the nation.

Now, staff members won’t be able to enter the homes of students to help out, and since the center is a non-profit, staff members will be without jobs.

With this change comes apprehension surrounding the inconsistent routine for the 23 students that venture to the center each day.

“The interruption in services could mean that our kids could regress, and behaviors could increase. So, if they’re missing those three weeks of services, which we’re hoping it’s only three weeks. We may see some regression when we come back. That’s absolutely not what we want to see.” Angie Wood, Executive Director at Augusta Levy Learning Center

Parents, if you need any assistance during these stressful times, Augusta Levy representatives are asking you to call at (304) 242-6722 or email any questions to augustalevylearningcenter@gmail.com

“The most important thing right now is with your children at home that have autism, try to keep them on a routine. I know that’s difficult, but routine is very important to our children.” Angie Wood, Executive Director at Augusta Levy Learning Center

