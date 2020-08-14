Studio 19 Dance Complex West Opens Its Doors in Moundsville

A nationally known dance studio is opening its floors for anyone who likes to dance.

Studio Dance 19 Complex West has been around for about 30 years. It hasn’t just been a studio for the pro-dancers but for anyone who like to dance.

The dance studio has taught students as young as two and as advanced as pre-professional. All phases of dance acrobatics and tumbling are taught there, according to the owners. Some are more competitive and performance-based and others are non-competitive.

There’s over 500 students that go to Studio Dance 19.

“We have this stigma around us that someone might not be good enough to come dance with Tammy and Katie. We just want to put it out there that that is not the case at all.” Katie Watts, Owner of Studio 19 Dance Complex West

“There is something for everyone here as far as what we offer… Beginners, intermediate, advanced.” Tammy Croftcheck, Owner of Studio 19 Dance Complex West

You could learn more about Studio Dance 19 at the next open house, which is on Sunday from 12 to 3pm at the new Moundsville location (121 Jefferson Avenue)

First day of classes is September 17th.

