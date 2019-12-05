Super Six provides economic impact on Wheeling

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- It’s the “perfect marriage” that’s lasted 26 years…the City of Wheeling and the Super Six.

Each year, the tournament brings in a ton of increased business throughout our area.

Of course, hectic only slightly describes what local businesses are anticipating for this weekend.



As many of us know, restaurants, hotels, and other local businesses will be packed.



But it’s all positive for the area.

The economic impacts of the Super Six is huge. I know the CVB has done studies that there is over a million, million and a half dollars that come into Wheeling and the area when Super Six comes up. Obviously, that’s a huge shot in the arm, especially due to the fact that it’s also the holiday season. It’s a wonderful addition Tim McCormick- Ohio County Commissioner

Although this weekend does bring a lot of business for our area it’s the kids that play in the games that are the true focus of it all.



