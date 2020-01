CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – It was much of the same for ‘Day Two’ of the superload transport heading towards Cadiz on Monday.

Following a smooth initial start, the transport spent most of the day stalled on State Route 43.

Officials say the issues have been resolved and the transport will make its journey to Cadiz Road, where it will sit during the evening.

UPDATE #2(1:45 p.m.): The transport is currently stalled on SR 43 near Dollar General https://t.co/fLzadgMIwr pic.twitter.com/UiVqZxVubH — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) January 13, 2020

The superload transport will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

