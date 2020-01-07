Survey could enhance broadband service across Brooke, Hancock Counties

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke, Hancock, Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission is currently administrating a survey that may result in better broadband service in the area.

Information provided by residents in the survey will allows officials to request grant dollars for rural areas with limited to no internet.

However, officials with Brooke County Commission say the survey will be beneficial for many other means.

It’s 2020 but we still have areas where we still do not have internet access at all. In this day and age, that is a big deal because kids need to go home and do their homework online — small businesses need to operate out of their homes. So, this is not just important for kids in our county, but also for economic development. Andrew Thomas, Brooke County Commissioner

Anyone interested in taking the survey can visit the BHJ-MPC website.

