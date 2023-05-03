JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials have confirmed the charges against the alleged suspects in a homicide that occurred in Brilliant, Ohio, Sunday, April 30.

Both Thomas Davis II, 26, and Rusty Stevens, 53, both of Brilliant, have been charged with murder and felonious assault according to officials.

Davis II and Stevens are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Randy Clinard from Steubenville. Clinard was found deceased inside his home Sunday morning.

The investigation is being handled jointly between Wells Township Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Both suspects will be arraigned at 1 pm on Wednesday.

