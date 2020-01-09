Suspension Bridge Townhall Meeting to be held Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many people still have questions about the future of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge and they may get some answers on Friday night.

The Wheeling Island Community Association is hosting a town-hall meeting Friday in an effort to preserve this historic structure. State Senator William Ihlenfeld is among those scheduled to be in attendance.

Organizers say this meeting will start a proactive conversation.

“It’s starting a relationship with the new engineer and Mr. Ihlenfeld because not only is the suspension bridge important to the residents and businesses of Wheeling Island, but to the residents and businesses of the city of Wheeling and the Tri-State area.

Imer adds that Wheeling City Council has been invited to attend.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Wheeling Island Christian Church, located at 59 Zane Street.