Swearing-in Ceremony for Wheeling City Officials

It’s a big day for the next four years for Wheeling City leaders as Mayor Glenn Elliott and even some newcomers are being sworn-in.

The new members are coming in at a busy time in the city with the recent purchase of the Ohio Valley Medical Center, and it’s a tough time right now for local businesses trying to survive during a pandemic.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says he’s confident in the new and returning members to tackle any big projects. Ben Seidler, Rosemary Ketchum and Jerry Sklavounakis join the returning council for the next four years.

Elliott believes the new council is ready to pursue the steps into making Wheeling back into the city it once was.

“Wheeling used to be a city that grew every year. Getting back to that point where our population is growing, where our economy is growing is something we aspire to. What it looks like and how we get there is yet to be determined but I think it’s going to be something this council will be very actively pursuing.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

The first council meeting with the new members will be next Tuesday at noon.