Switzerland of Ohio Education Association fight to provide high-quality education for students

WOODSFIELD, OH – After working more than three months without a contract, the Switzerland of Ohio Education Association (SOEA) says they will join with hundreds of community members and representatives of other labor organizations on Thursday to call on the School Board to deliver a fair deal.

SOEA members will meet at the Woodsfield Courthouse at 4:45 PM on Thursday, December 8, to meet with the community in a socially-distanced rally before marching to the district offices at 5:15 to demand the Board settle a contract that will allow Switzerland of Ohio’s dedicated teachers to continue providing the high-quality education their students deserve.

“No one wants to be in our classrooms with our students more than Switzerland of Ohio teachers — especially after all of the disruptions our students have already weathered this fall — so it is critical that the School Board reaches a fair compromise that supports all of our students’ success,” said Karissa Woodell, SOEA spokesperson. “Although all options must remain on the table, including a possible strike, we remain optimistic the School Board will bargain in good faith to come to a fair agreement, as we have through this entire process.”

Sunday evening, SOEA members voted nearly unanimously in favor of authorizing its bargaining team to issue a 10-day strike notice, if necessary. The next mediated bargaining session is scheduled for December 15.

SOEA invites parents, community members, taxpayers, and local associations to stand in solidarity at the Woodsfield Courthouse on December 10th, at 4:45 PM. “District leaders need to see that we are unified as a community, and understand that we will continue to stand together to stand up for our students’ futures, whatever it takes,” Woodell said. “We have faith this unity will assist in a fair contract agreement and a strike can be avoided.”