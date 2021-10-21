“Tailgate with Jess” cooks up Sunday snacks before the Steelers game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Even if you’re not a football fan, it’s hard to resist tailgate food when it’s in the kitchen.

A new segment on ‘Black and Gold Today’, shot in Moundsville, celebrates the community created by gameday cooking, even before the Steelers score that winning touchdown.

As a lifelong fan of the black and gold, Jessica Rine SAID she could hardly believe it when she was asked to do a Steelers snack segment.

Before she only posted her appetizers on Facebook during football season, but now she’s become a part of the Ohio Valley’s pregame ritual.

She’s the host of ‘Tailgate with Jess,’ where she shows her most crowd-pleasing food and how to make it.

Stuffed mushrooms and bacon-wrapped pickles are only two of the snacks that she cooks up every Steelers sunday.

The best part is that they don’t require much time in the kitchen.

My recipes are really simple. I’m the simplest when it comes to ingredients, so you’re going to be hard pressed to find a recipe that I’m making for one of these tailgate spreads that’s more than four or five ingredients. Jessica Rine, Host of Tailgate with Jess

‘Black and Gold Today’ airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on WTRF-CBS and 11:30 a.m. on WTRF-My Ohio Valley.

You can also find her walkthrough on preparing all the appetizers on the Black and Gold fan blog.