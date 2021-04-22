Taking a hike through Oglebay to celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day may have started off with some frost and sub freezing temperatures, but some still chose to bare the cold to celebrate the day.

Oglebay hosted a hike around some of their trails to immerse guests into nature.

They searched for wildflowers, birds, and even animal tracks.

Schrader Center Assistant Director Joelle Bensie led the tour and was able to describe the history and characteristics of each type of flower, tree, and plant.

“The theme for this year’s earth day is restore the earth. So, we’re going to go out and check out native plants, hopefully listen to some birds, and see some non-native plants that hopefully I can encourage the people that attend to start pulling up. Joelle Bensie – Schrader Center Assistant Director

She encourages guests to pull up certain non-native plants like the garlic mustard plant as they are an invasive species.