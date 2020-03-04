‘Tastes pretty good to me’: Virus rumors can’t slow down Corona beer sales in OV

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to a recent survey, it appears that 40 percent of Americans believe the coronavirus is related to Corona beer.

However, beer drinkers in the Ohio Valley are smarter than your average Joe because local businesses say customers are still buying the alcoholic beverage.

I just had a lady in here earlier that stated that her son or son-in-law was sitting there drinking one, going, ‘well, it tastes pretty good to me!’ Lorie Lindner, Manager – Gumby’s Elm Grove

Despite the rumors, officials with the Belmont County Health Department say Corna beer is not a concern but the virus is.

There is no connection to the Corona beer! Rob Sproul, Belmont County Health Deputy Commissioner

Another rumor is you can get Lyme diease by placing a lime in your Corona beer. Once again, health officials refute those claims as lies.

