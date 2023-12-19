Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A couple of Christmas lovers from Texas are continuing their tradition of turning their street on Wheeling Island into a winter wonderland.

The Wheeling Island Christmas House added a massive eight-foot Santa and new nutcrackers this year, as well as a Christmas tree forest and enough lights to make the Griswolds jealous.

You can go take photos with Santa, the Grinch or the house itself, free of charge every night.

When asked why they take on this massive undertaking each year, they told us simply, to spread Christmas cheer.

“For us, it’s the memories, you know? A material thing can last for a moment in life, but a memory can last a lifetime. And we like to give memories out.” Shaun Viles, Wheeling Island Christmas House

“And we want to put a smile on people’s face. We want to see them happy. I mean, this time of year everybody’s got bills to worry about, you know, stress…if they drive by our Christmas display it’s magical. It’s gonna put them in a good mood and it’s gonna put a smile on their face.” Jamie Viles, Wheeling Island Christmas House

You can check out the Wheeling Island Christmas house at 44 Kentucky Street. Lights turn on at dusk and shut down at 11pm.

The lights will be up every night until January 2nd.

You can CLICK HERE to see the Viles’ display from last year when they first moved to the Friendly City.