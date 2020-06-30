Thanks to voters, first major overhaul breaking down walls for century-old middle school

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) — Voters have spoken and now one middle school is getting its first major overhaul in its century-long history.

While the students are at bay, Triadelphia Middle School has been working away. With over $7-million being put into the 100-year-old building.

School halls turned construction zones, while desks, chairs, and signs hold their ground, and ceilings are popped out and windows turned walls.

Right now, they’re updating the boiler system. But probably the major change will be replacing the annex.

This new building will have a cafeteria that overlooks the Steenrod area and parking lots. Downstairs in the basement will be new band and strings, woodshop maker’s space, and technology and computer classrooms. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations for Ohio County Schools

The familiar science lab, basement, and cafeteria are just some rooms that will be transformed for students; all to make the school a more compatible place to learn.

$7.2-million just on the renovations we’re talking about here. As well as $500,000 going into the ADA accessible restrooms and stuff that are also going on here at Triadelphia. Bringing everything into one place as opposed to right now they have to cross out into weather to get over into the annex where the cafeteria, some of the special-ed classrooms, and a lot of the different shop and strings and band and stuff. So, it will bring everything here together into one building at Triadelphia Middle School. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations for Ohio County Schools

Waller Corporation took on the major overhaul but it’s all thanks to Ohio County voters that this grant was possible… and it won’t just help the “Raiders”…

All schools will be touched with the bond work. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations for Ohio County Schools

There will still be construction going on once class resumes in the fall, pending pandemic restrictions, but the halls won’t nearly look as dusty. Now, the various projects are set to finish up May of 2021.