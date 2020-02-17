Benefits, importance of being an organ donor

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – As another National Donor Day passes, over 100,000 people wait to receive an organ donation.

Organ donations is a topic that hits close to home with local donor advocate, Jody Miller. Miller lost her 21-year-old daughter, Heather, in a car accident back in 2009.

Miller’s daughter was able to save four lives and enhance fifty more with tissue donation as an organ donor.

Since then, Miller has been an advocate for being an organ donor and continues to spread the importance of being a registered donor.

On the recipient side, I can say that if it was your loved one, your mom, your dad, your sibling that in 24 hours if they don’t get a heart… they’re going to die. That’s the importance of it. Jody Miller | Local Organ Donor Advocate

If you are interested in becoming a registered organ donor, there is few ways to do so. You can register the next time you are at the DMV for a license renewal or you can simply visit organdonor.gov.

