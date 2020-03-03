Final decision for GC&P Development Plan put on hold

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City officials could be taking steps towards the GC&P Development Plan soon, but it hasn’t progressed much further Monday night.

Since the proposal for the plan in August of 2019, city officials revisited the conversation again during the Planning Commission meeting.

If this plan goes through, a mixed-use village would be constructed on State Route 88. That area is currently going to be only for conservation and single family development, but there may be commercial and office space added on Bethany Pike through the GC&P Development Plan.

The Wheeling Planning Commission isn’t moving forward yet until they receive the information from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the State Department of Highways they’ve been waiting for.

In order to have an informed public hearing, we’ve been waiting on what we believe to be most of the comments pertaining to the road network, impact on the drainage system, and impact on moving the amount of earth from the hillside. Tom Connelly, the Assistant Director of the Economic & Community Development Department

The next public hearing on the GC&P Development Plan is set for May 11.

