The East Ohio Regional Hospital Expected to Open its Doors

The East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry is officially expected to open its doors once again in several months from now.

Dr. John Johnson, owner of East Ohio Hospital LLC, recently purchased the hospital campus after it’s been closed for 8 months.

Officials say it will be similar to the hospital it was before it closed, but it’s now independent from the Ohio Valley Medical Center. It’s unclear what services will be offered there outside of the emergency services.

Bernie Albertini just joined the team at the hospital as the new Chief Operating Officer and is back to lead the project.

“I love the Ohio Valley. I love this hospital. We have a great group of employees here. When I left it was like a family. The opportunity to come back, rebirth it, and open it back up was just very appealing to me.” Bernie Albertini, Chief Operating Officer

The East Ohio Regional Hospital isn’t expected to open as early as August, but it’s set to open later this year.