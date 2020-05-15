The Fiesta Tableware Company Submits WARN Act Notice

Newell, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Fiesta Tableware Company has submitted a Worker Adjustment Notification (WARN) Act notice of upcoming layoffs to its Homer Laughlin China facility.

The WARN act notice is s required by law.

The former Homer Laughlin China Company, now known as The Fiesta Tableware Company says they , had experienced decades of declining sales, due in large part to pressure from low-price importers to the United States.

The company says they explored many options to improve efficiency and reduce costs; however, on March 24, 2020, its foodservice business and the Homer Laughlin and Hall China brand names were sold.

While these measures have succeeded in stabilizing the company—in particular, its retail sales division—the temporary cessation of manufacturing on March 24 due to COVID-19 has necessitated the issue of the WARN notice.

The company estimates that potentially one-third of the employees will permanently lose their jobs. Layoffs are expected to begin between May 15, 2020, and June 15, 2020.

“Unfortunately, it was inevitable that selling the foodservice divisions would result in job losses, but right-sizing the company was necessary for its continued survival and its ability to provide jobs in our community,” said Elizabeth McIlvain, President and CEO. “The COVID-19 emergency has made it very difficult for the company to plan and predict employment levels, but we want our employees to be well informed.”

Earlier this month, the company also issued a WARN notice indicating that it also expects to lay off more than one-third of employees from its Hall China plant in East Liverpool.