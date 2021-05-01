Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department breaks ground for future home

Bethlehem, WV (WTRF)- What was always a dream of a local fire department is turning into a reality.

This is the future home of the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire officials call it a long-time coming.

They say they’ve outgrown their current facility and want a more modern-looking space.

In the new facility, the plan is for a one -level fire house with four garage space. It’ll take up about 75-hundred square feet.

Dating back to the 90’s, this had been a plan in-the-making for a while now, and fire officials couldn’t wait to finally break ground.

“It’s been a long-time coming. Still kinda surreal. All the meetings and hours put into it by the committees and all the members, starting next week. It’s awesome that’s it’s finally starting.” jacob Howard, Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department Chief

“We’ve always talked about it over the years. It’s finally come to fruition that we’re able to build this structure. It’s just exciting.” george Saseem, President of Bethlehem Board of Directors

“Very amazing. I’ve never thought this would happen because ten years ago, we started looking for property, and it’s taken this long that we finally got it.” bob Weisner, former Bethlehem Fire Chief

Fire officials say there’s 9 to 12 months worth of construction up ahead, starting next week.

With the new station, fire officials believe that’ll allow them to continue to serve the community.