The Future of the Augusta Levy Learning Center

The first intensive autism treatment program in West Virginia hasn’t found a permanent home in two years until recently.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center is moving-in in a couple months.

“You have to pinch me because it’s a dream come true for all of our staff. All of our students, all of our families. Angie Wood, Executive Director of Augusta Levy Learning Center

It’s a $2.5 million construction project that won’t be much like the original facility.

Right now there’s only four classrooms for all 22 students, but that will double in this new facility. Four of the classrooms will be for early intervention, and four others will be for preadolescent children

“This will be the first location where it’s specific for our kids needs.” Angie Wood, Executive Director of Augusta Levy Learning Center

The new facility will have a sensory room, living skills room, an outdoor space for gardening, and even a playground.

In the living skills rooms, kids could learn about using the washer, dryer, dish washer, and making their bed.

And these last two years have brought them to this point.

“It’s been really tough. We’ve been running on constant adrenaline for the past two years, just trying to make sure that we have a space where we can serve the kids temporary and making sure they’re needs are met.” Angie Wood, Executive Director of Augusta Levy Learning Center

Augusta Levy has been offering one-on-one ABA services to children with Autism for 15 years and now, they couldn’t be any more grateful to expand, all thanks to the community.

“The amount of love and support that we have from our community, it’s indescribable and to say we are grateful would be an understatement. We would not be here without our community.” Angie Wood, Executive Director of Augusta Levy Learning Center

Wood has hopes they will help twice as many kids in five-years-time.