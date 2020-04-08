The future of the Ohio Valley Medical Center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The city of Wheeling may one day have to find a new purpose for the Ohio Valley Medical Center that initially opened as a hospital in 1915.

City officials have approved a plan to start negotiating for OVMC after a hour-long closed door session Tuesday. City Manager Robert Herron will begin negotiations with Medical Properties Trust, the owner of OVMC.

According to city officials, the entirety of the land and all the buildings of the property, except for the Robert C. Byrd facility, are being considered for the acquisition. It’s all 700,000 square feet that’s connected to an 800 space parking garage.

The Mayor of Wheeling, Glenn Elliott said officials don’t have a complete vision for the property yet.

As a city, is this something we could put to greater use? Our fear here is if that building continues to sit empty for periods of time, MPT is not on site. They are not located inside the city of Wheeling. What happens to that property going forward? Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott

It’s not slated to reopen as another hospital, but Mayor Elliott added a site for COVID-19 treatment or a plan B for police headquarters are all possible.

According to Mayor Elliott, the city manger will sign a letter of intent and then city officials will have a couple months to look at the transactions before deciding whether or not to move forward with the acquisition.

