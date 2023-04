GLEN DALE W.Va. (WTRF)–The John Marshall Monarchs hosted the Warren Local Warriors on Friday.

Right off the bat the Monarchs started pounding the Warriors defense.

They secured an early lead.

John Marshall host Warren Local🥎

By only the 3rd inning the Monarchs have a 8-0 lead. @WTRF7News @JMHSMonarchs pic.twitter.com/S9tcClERlJ — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 14, 2023

It was a perfect combined game between AC Cumberledge and Kaylee White on the mound.

The Monarchs dominated the Warriors with a final score of 16-0 in the 4th inning.

John Marshall picks back up on Saturday with a double header versus Morgantown and Oak Glen.