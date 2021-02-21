The Moran Family Center still a staple to community

Lansing, OH (WTRF)- The Moran Family Center is still a staple to the Lansing community at its heart.

It was once the Lansing Elementary School.

And now for over a half a century… this building still sits in Lansing.

Generations after generations have walked through these halls. It even takes the owner back…

“I actually had my first bloody nose on the playground, so it’s really awkward to own a building that has had so much history to it.” Shaun Moran, owner

Along with his wife Jackelyn Moran, Shawn owns it.

“We love being here and being in the area.” Jackelyn Moran, owner

But even before they officially owned it, they’ve occupied part of it for their Autism Center for three years and counting.

“It’s been amazing to work with the kids and see the growth, and to be able to help support families not just here, but in school and to get their needs met has been great.” Jackelyn Moran, owner

Jackelyn’s talking about the 10 to 20 autistic kids they help. But that’s just here.

There’s a hundred more they help through the schools and here Jackelyn says they’ve even helped some go from not talking to teaching them to communicate. They support those kids, but that’s only part of what they have here.

Inside, they also have a gym where you can have birthday parties, bridal showers, weddings, funerals, and others things like that, and lately they’ve been upgrading the building itself.

“We really just like to really bring it back to its glory.” Shaun Moran, owner

From renovating classrooms to getting small businesses to move in to promoting sports here, it’s been busy for the Moran family.

And they hope to bring it back to the way they say it should be.